This fake Migros website links to a scam email that the Zurich cantonal police are warning about. Cybercrimepolice.ch

Cyber criminals are trying to obtain credit card details with an alleged refund from Migros. The police warn against this scam.

The Zurich cantonal police are warning of a new scam on their portal "Cybercrimepolice.ch". According to the report, criminals are trying to lure potential victims to a fake website with an email purporting to come from Migros and a reference to a refund due to a double credit card charge on a recent purchase.

If the cybercriminals succeed in luring people to the linked fake website, they try to phish their cell phone number and, above all, their credit card details.

To protect yourself and your data, the police advise you to forward potential fraud e-mails to Cybercrimepolice.ch. The message should then be ignored and deleted or moved to the spam folder. Sensitive personal data should never be disclosed unless thorough checks have been carried out beforehand.

Press charges

In case of doubt, it is advisable to contact the company in question directly to clarify the seriousness of the e-mail.

Anyone who has already fallen victim to the scam should inform the relevant financial institution immediately and have the bank or debit cards involved blocked. It is also recommended to file a complaint.