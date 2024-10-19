The last time the large diamond-studded sapphire was seen on Princess Kate was at the Carlos Alcaraz awards ceremony at the Wimbledon final in London on July 14. Keystone

Since the Wimbledon final in July, Princess Kate has not worn the engagement ring that her husband Prince William gave her in 2010 to seal their union. Why?

The precious diamond-studded sapphire was last seen at the final of the Wimbledon tournament in July.

In the last three months, however, Kate has replaced it with three rings: two diamond eternity rings, familiar to fans of the royals, and a diamond and sapphire-studded band, the novelty.

The latter could symbolize a "new beginning" for the couple and stand for the unwavering love that overcomes all challenges. Show more

A large oval Ceylon sapphire of 12 carats, surrounded by 14 round diamonds, set in 18 carat white gold. It is Princess Kate's engagement ring, which has certainly not gone unnoticed since November 16, 2010 - when she became engaged to Prince William.

The precious piece of jewelry, which once belonged to Princess Diana, has always been clearly visible on the left ring finger of King Charles' daughter-in-law and has been worn at all official occasions ever since, with a few exceptions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for the media at St. James's Palace in London on Tuesday, November 16, 2010, after announcing their engagement. On her finger is a precious sapphire. Keystone

As "Fanpage" reports, the sparkling blue stone was last seen at the Wimbledon final on July 14, when the Princess of Wales treated herself to a rare outing.

Although she is still undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosed in March, the wife of the heir to the throne gave the winner of the tennis tournament Carlos Alcaraz a beaming smile.

And the engagement ring was firmly on her finger.

The symbol of a new beginning

In the last three months, however, the sapphire has been stowed away in the jewelry box: in her last public appearances, the princess no longer wore Lady D.'s ring, but replaced it with three others.

A change that did not go unnoticed by the tabloid press and led to speculation about the possible reasons. Did she do it out of convenience? Or for a "practical" matter? The hypothesis that the treasure is in care does not seem to satisfy most, who instead speak of a conscious choice, as "Elle" writes.

And what is Kate wearing now? As seen during her visit to Southport, she is wearing her Welsh yellow gold wedding band and two diamond eternity rings. The diamond-studded Anoushka ring was given to her by William for the birth of George.

The new piece of jewelry, however, is the diamond and sapphire ring that was first seen on her hand in the video announcing the end of chemotherapy.

According to the Daily Mail, it is probably a gift from her husband for their 13th wedding anniversary and a symbol of "a new beginning".

In short, a loving sign that love is capable of overcoming any challenge.

