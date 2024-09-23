The wife of "El Chapo", Emma Coronel, was imprisoned for her involvement in the illegal business of the Sinaloa cartel - now she is presenting clothes at Milan Fashion Week.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emma Coronel, wife of drug lord "El Chapo", walked as a model at Milan Fashion Week and presented designs by designer April Black Diamond.

Coronel was sentenced to 36 months in prison for her involvement in the Sinaloa cartel and was released early in 2022.

Designer April Black Diamond praised Coronel as a symbol of strength, courage and hope, and emphasized that everyone deserves a second chance. Show more

From the Mexican underworld to Italian fashion heaven: the wife of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán made her debut at Fashion Week in Milan. Emma Coronel showed the designs of designer April Black Diamond in an elegant city palace.

"I believe that everyone deserves a second chance," wrote the fashion designer from Los Angeles. "She is not just a model for our clothes, but an example of strength, courage and hope."

Involvement in her husband's drug empire

Coronel is a former beauty queen who holds both American and Mexican citizenship. She was sentenced to 36 months in prison in the USA at the end of 2021 for her involvement in her husband's drug empire.

She was released from prison on parole around a year ago after serving just over half of her sentence. Her husband "El Chapo" is considered one of the most powerful drug lords in history. He ran the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico for around 25 years and smuggled tons of cocaine into the USA.

He managed to escape from Mexican prisons several times. After his extradition to the United States, he was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 30 years. He is serving his sentence in a high-security prison in the state of Colorado.

