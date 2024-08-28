Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are both presenting their new films in Venice, will they run into each other involuntarily on the red carpet? IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The 81st Venice Film Festival starts on Wednesday - with Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and also Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, among others. Numerous other stars are expected to attend until September 7.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 81st Venice Film Festival kicks off with the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", directed by Tim Burton and featuring stars such as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

21 films are competing for the Golden Lion, including "Joker: Folie à Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as well as "Queer" with Daniel Craig.

The film "September 5" by Tim Fehlbaum sheds light on the hostage-taking at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich from the perspective of a television crew. Show more

The 81st Venice Film Festival starts today with the sequel to the cult horror comedy "Beetlejuice". Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are expected on the red carpet. They have teamed up again for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" with filmmaker Tim Burton, who already directed the first part in 1988.

The American Jenna Ortega, who is best known for the series "Wednesday", also stars. In "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", Keaton once again plays the poltergeist with the tangled hair. To the horror of Lydia Deetz (Ryder), he returns to her life.

The film festival runs until September 7. This year, 21 films are competing for the main prize, the Golden Lion. Among them is the new "Joker" film by Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is the sequel to the successful thriller from 2019, which also premiered in Venice at the time and won the main prize.

Daniel Craig as a gay author

Angelina Jolie can also be seen in the film "Maria" by Pablo Larraín. Queer", the new film by Luca Guadagnino starring Daniel Craig, is also screening in competition. Nicole Kidman is represented with "Babygirl". In the film by Halina Reijn, she plays a businesswoman who begins an affair with a young intern. Harris Dickinson ("Triangle of Sadness") plays the intern, Antonio Banderas the betrayed husband.

The Golden Lion will be decided by a nine-member jury headed by French actress Isabelle Huppert. German director Julia von Heinz ("Und morgen die ganze Welt") is also part of the jury.

The second part of Kevin Costner's western saga "Horizon" is running out of competition . Brad Pitt and George Clooney appear in the action comedy "Wolfs" by Jon Watts.

In addition, a film about German history is celebrating its premiere: "September 5" by Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum tells the story of the hostage-taking of Israeli athletes during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich - from the perspective of a television crew. Leonie Benesch ("Das Lehrerzimmer") plays a leading role.

