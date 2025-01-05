Meredith Tabbone in her house. Instagram / Meredith Tabbone

Meredith Tabbone, a financial advisor from Chicago, invested in a 1-euro house in Italy. After five years of high investments, she takes stock and has already made new plans.

After winning the bid, she traveled to Italy and was initially surprised by the poor conditions.

Despite the challenges, Tabbone invested 500,000 dollars. Show more

Five years ago, financial advisor Meredith Tabbone bought a dilapidated house in Sambuca, Sicily, for just one euro. The 45-year-old, who lives in Chicago, saw this as an opportunity to explore her Italian roots.

After winning the bid, she traveled to Italy and was initially surprised by the poor conditions: no electricity, no running water and asbestos on the roof. "The conditions were catastrophic," she told theNew York Post.

Despite the challenges, Tabbone invested 500,000 dollars, the equivalent of over 450,000 francs, in the renovation of her dream home, which she named Casa dell'Architetto in honor of her late father. She spent five years renovating the house from top to bottom.

Tabbone is already buying the next house

Now the project is complete - and Tabbone is satisfied. "I always knew this was the right place for me." She plans to spend several months a year there and has now also bought the adjoining garage to set up a guest house.

She also bought another house across the street to use as a gallery.

The project of 1-euro houses in Sambuca di Sicilia, a picturesque village with 5,500 inhabitants, was launched in 2019 to counteract demographic change. Initially ridiculed, Mayor Giuseppe Cacioppo now draws a positive balance.

The project has not only revitalized the 1-euro houses, but also promoted the sale of 200 other properties in the municipality.