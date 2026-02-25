Family squabble on "WWM"? Maximilian Sonntag doesn't want to share his 32,000 euros between brothers. Will this cause trouble in the family? Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Melanie Offermann's son thought Günther Jauch was his grandpa when he first saw him on TV. She won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Fireman Can Calik reported on a mission in which a penis ring had to be removed. He walked away with 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Public prosecutor Vanessa Schork won 16,000 euros. She gave up too early, because her gut feeling would have been right. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Nadine Christmann from Bocholt can continue playing next Monday for 2000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Family squabble on "WWM"? Maximilian Sonntag doesn't want to share his 32,000 euros between brothers. Will this cause trouble in the family? Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Melanie Offermann's son thought Günther Jauch was his grandpa when he first saw him on TV. She won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Fireman Can Calik reported on a mission in which a penis ring had to be removed. He walked away with 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Public prosecutor Vanessa Schork won 16,000 euros. She gave up too early, because her gut feeling would have been right. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Nadine Christmann from Bocholt can continue playing next Monday for 2000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

He was the winner of the evening: with 32,000 euros, Maximilian took home the highest sum compared to the other contestants. But an old family story could still turn against him.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maximilian Sonntag won 32,000 euros on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" after answering difficult questions correctly several times with the help of jokers.

An old family rule, according to which winnings should be shared, is a topic of conversation - but Sonntag made it clear: "I'm not going to split it five ways."

Other candidates won 16,000 euros each, while one contestant was allowed to continue playing for 2000 euros in the next show. Show more

Maximilian Sonntag from Neu-Ulm competed as the overhang candidate. His first question that evening was worth 2,000 euros. As it turned out, the PR consultant's journey was far from over. Maximilian Sonntag needed the first joker at the 8,000 euro mark: "Where is the reference period usually twice as long compared to the basic variant?" Sickness Benefit Plus, Parental Allowance Plus, Citizen's Allowance Plus, Pocket Money Plus? Without the audience joker, this would have gone wrong, as he would have chosen C, while 82% of the studio audience voted for B.

A joker also saved him in the next question. Worth 16,000 euros: "'First Blood' and 'Last Blood' in the original titles refer to the first and last part of which film series?" "Twilight", "Terminator", "Rambo", "Saw"? - "I think it's B," Maximilian Sonntag thought aloud, then added: "Or C." The 50:50 joker reduced the answer options to C and D and he consequently chose "Rambo".

"You can't take the jokers any more intelligently or randomly," said Günther Jauch, paying the contestant a dubious compliment that made him laugh himself. "You still managed to scrape the curve twice in a row," Jauch emphasized.

Günther Jauch wants to know: "How much does your sister get?"

Maximilian Sonntag reported that he had already enjoyed watching "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" with his mother as a child and had dreamed of making his own appearance as a contestant. The 32,000-euro question: "Kim Petras from the Rhineland has been one of the few Germans to succeed since 2022?" First place in the US singles charts, A-levels with a grade of 0.7, climbing all eight-thousanders, marathon in under 2 hours? Once again, a joker had to save the candidate. The additional female joker knew the answer was A.

Jauch switched back to small talk. "What happens in our family when you win something?" Maximilian Sonntag's family has asked this question before. Today, it was still hovering over him like a sword of Damocles. It all started with a childhood memory: his sister had won 500 Deutschmarks in a competition and divided it fairly between the family members. "Since then, the unwritten rule has been that winnings must be shared," he said. The audience laughed because the subjunctive mood at the end of the sentence made them prick up their ears. "Now let's see what happens after today," he mused. "I can be that honest: I won't divide it by five."

Sonntag dropped out at the 64,000 hurdle. Günther Jauch asked an uncomfortable question: "What will you do with the 32,000 euros, and how much will your sister get?" Maximilian Sonntag evaded: "I still have to think about it." It seemed as if family trouble was inevitable.

This is how the other candidates fared

Melanie Offermann from Hamburg won 16,000 euros. She had previously caused hilarity with the anecdote that her son had thought it was his own grandpa when he first saw Günther Jauch on TV.

Günther Jauch also chatted with professional firefighter Can Calik from Ronnenberg near Hanover about bizarre experiences during his missions. Calik also won 16,000 euros.

Munich public prosecutor Vanessa Schork also walked away with 16,000 euros, while Nadine Christmann from Bocholt can continue playing for 2,000 euros next Monday.

More videos from this section