Should you leave the bathroom open or close it after showering? And what about the shower cubicle? blue News has the tips.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Moisture from showering can quickly lead to mold growth in the bathroom.

That's why you should follow three tips when you get out of the shower. Show more

Moisture from showering can quickly lead to mold growth in the bathroom. This not only looks disgusting, but can also cause health problems.

Keep the bathroom door closed

Experts advise keeping the bathroom door closed after showering to prevent moist air from being drawn into other rooms. Instead, the window should be opened to let the water vapor out.

Five to seven minutes of ventilation is usually enough to remove the moisture. Windows should not be left open for longer, especially in the cold season.

Keeping bathrooms without windows open

The situation is different in bathrooms without windows. Although they are often equipped with ventilation systems, these usually do not work efficiently enough, especially in older buildings.

Experts therefore recommend opening the bathroom door in such cases and ensuring sufficient air circulation in adjacent rooms by cross-ventilation. This indirectly removes the moist air from the room.

Leave the shower open

Another tip is to leave the shower cubicle door or shower curtain open after showering to allow residual moisture to escape. Otherwise, moisture can build up in the cubicle and also contribute to mold growth.

Targeted and regular ventilation can significantly reduce the risk of mold growth, even in interior bathrooms or with poor ventilation. It is advisable to dry damp areas immediately to prevent condensation and mold.