Five to seven minutes of ventilation is usually enough to remove the moisture. Windows should not be left open for longer, especially in the cold season.
Keeping bathrooms without windows open
The situation is different in bathrooms without windows. Although they are often equipped with ventilation systems, these usually do not work efficiently enough, especially in older buildings.
Experts therefore recommend opening the bathroom door in such cases and ensuring sufficient air circulation in adjacent rooms by cross-ventilation. This indirectly removes the moist air from the room.
Leave the shower open
Another tip is to leave the shower cubicle door or shower curtain open after showering to allow residual moisture to escape. Otherwise, moisture can build up in the cubicle and also contribute to mold growth.
Targeted and regular ventilation can significantly reduce the risk of mold growth, even in interior bathrooms or with poor ventilation. It is advisable to dry damp areas immediately to prevent condensation and mold.