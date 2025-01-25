Tereza Nova (archive photo) KEYSTONE

The World Championship dress rehearsal in Garmisch-Partenkirchen is overshadowed by a serious training crash. Czech ski racer Tereza Nova has to undergo surgery on her head and be put into a coma.

DPA dpa

Czech ski racer Tereza Nova has been placed in an induced coma following her training crash in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 26-year-old suffered a serious head injury. She underwent surgery at the Murnau Accident Clinic to reduce swelling in her brain, the Czech Ski Association announced.

Nova was rescued by helicopter after the accident during downhill training on Friday. She will undergo detailed examinations in a clinic near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Czech association initially announced.

The last women's speed races before the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (February 4 to 16) will take place on the Kandahar piste this weekend. The downhill on Saturday was won by Italian Federica Brignone. However, the classic race had to be interrupted for a long time after Nina Ortlieb crashed.

The Austrian was treated on the piste and taken down to the valley on a rescue sled and then on to a hospital in Garmisch. An examination there revealed that the runner-up in the world championships had suffered a fractured lower leg.