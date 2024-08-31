Hugo Komano scores the 2:1 for Yverdon against GC and is celebrated by his teammates Keystone

Yverdon secure their first win of the season in round 6. The Vaud team turned the game around against GC and won 2:1.

In the 82nd minute, Hugo Komano suddenly appeared alone in front of GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel. His opponent Kristers Tobers had misjudged the ball and had to let the French substitute go. He slid the ball into the net to make it 2:1 and leave Yverdon-Sport celebrating. The team had previously only picked up two points.

Grasshoppers, on the other hand, were disillusioned and disenchanted. A week after the 3:1 win against Sion, the Zurich side looked to build on this performance in the canton of Vaud when Giotto Morandi put the visitors ahead in the 3rd minute. GC controlled the game until the break.

In the second half, however, the Zurich side let up and had to concede the equalizer through Boris Cespedes, who scored with his head from a free kick. While the Zurich side missed a number of good chances, Yverdon proved to be more efficient and achieved the desired victory.

Telegram

Yverdon - Grasshoppers 2:1 (0:1)

2250 spectators. - SR Huwiler. - Goals: 3rd Morandi (Maurin) 0:1. 49th Cespedes (Gonzalez) 1:1. 82nd Komano (Aké) 2:1.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Gnakpa (46. Gunnarsson), Christian Marques, Kamenovic; Gonçalo Esteves (66. Sauthier), Mauro Rodrigues (66. Baradji), Cespedes, Le Pogam; Gonzalez (84. Alves), Ntelo (65. Komano), Aké.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Tobers, Seko, Schmitz (92. Ndicka); Ndenge, Abrashi (85. Schürpf); Maurin (73. Abubakar), Morandi, Mabil (85. de Carvalho); Lee Young-Jun (73. Muci).

Remarks: Cautions: 41st Kamenovic, 45th Ndenge, 91st Cespedes.

