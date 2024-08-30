FC Thun remain the only team in the Challenge League without defeat Keystone

Thun avoided their first defeat in the Challenge League since a 3-0 loss in Aarau at Schaffhausen at the beginning of April. In the 90th minute, 19-year-old Franz-Ethan Meichtry equalized.

SDA

After the fortunate 2-2 draw in Schaffhausen, FC Thun continue to lead the Challenge League with a commanding lead. Only Thun have never lost. The Bernese Oberlanders lead the table with a four-point advantage over Etoile Carouge (3-1 against Wil) and Xamax Neuchâtel (4-1 against Vaduz). In the Challenge League, Thun have gone twelve rounds without defeat since the defeat in Aarau (9 wins, 3 draws).

The backbenchers who had been pushed aside played their way to the fore on Friday. The 30-year-old defender Nadjack from Schaffhausen scored his very first goal as a professional with a brilliant side-footed shot to make it 1-0. And Aliseu Mendja "Nadjack" Soares Cassama played for a few years in Portugal's Primera Division and for two years with Grasshoppers. Last season, Nadjack earned a few francs at FC Langenthal in the amateur league.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy also owe their first win since relegation from the Super League to a player that nobody wanted recently. The 27-year-old Warren Caddy from Madagascar played for years in France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 for Ajacco, Sète, Annecy and most recently for five years for FC Paris. Lausanne-Ouchy acquired the out-of-contract Caddy ten days ago. In his first game for the Vaud side, Caddy immediately scored 1-0 away against Stade Nyonnais, with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy ultimately winning 3-0.

The 6th round of the Challenge League concludes with the match between Aarau and Bellinzona.

SDA