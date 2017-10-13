There is at least one Friday the 13th every year. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Some see Friday the 13th as a bad omen. Others think it's garbage. 13 is also popularly known as "the devil's dozen". The successor to the harmonious 12 has a bad reputation - especially on a Friday.

Where does the superstition about Friday the 13th actually come from?

There is no exact explanation for the origin of this phenomenon. Instead, there are numerous theories and claims that attempt to explain this unlucky day. Some trace the superstition back to the Bible, others to Norse mythology, the stock market novel by wealthy US author Thomas W. Lawson or tragic events that allegedly took place on this day. Presumably, all these factors together helped to form the overall picture.

There are two aspects that contribute to the feeling of unease on this day: Friday on the one hand and the number 13 on the other. Both are generally associated with negative things. Especially since the 20th century, the combination of these two elements has gained a bad reputation.

But perhaps there is still something for everyone to learn. Interesting facts about the supposedly unlucky day:

Bad omen in the Bible

According to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ, for example, was crucified on a Friday after Judas - the 13th participant in the Last Supper - had betrayed him the evening before. In Spain and parts of Latin America, however, Tuesday the 13th is feared instead of Friday.

Superstition is not limited to Christianity

The ominous guest also exists in Norse mythology: after the god Loki appears in Valhalla on the 13th, Baldur, the god of beauty, dies. Darkness falls over the earth.

Extra guests to prevent disaster

Perhaps this is where the job of the "Quatorzième" came from. In the 19th century, the "fourteenth" was sometimes a professional extra guest for dinner parties. The only task: to avoid 13 in the number of guests. Otherwise someone would die.

New York club defies superstition

Against this superstition, the courageous "Thirteen Club " was founded in New York in the early 1880s - on a Friday the 13th, of course. After a year, it was proudly announced that all 13 dinner guests were still alive. The club continued for many years. Fun fact: the dinner guests were seated around a coffin-shaped table.

Are there really more accidents on the 13th?

Contrary to superstition, accidents are actually rarer: Zurich Insurance, for example, has found that Fridays are particularly prone to damage. But if it is the 13th of the month, there are around 10 percent fewer reports.

Why is the 13th always a Friday?

The 13th of the month most often falls on a Friday. This has to do with the introduction of the Gregorian calendar. At that time, the Pope decided that Thursday, October 4, 1582, would be followed by Friday, October 15. If you count from then on, you will recognize the frequency of the supposedly unlucky days.

By the way, what is it like in other countries? In Greece, the supposedly unlucky days fall on Tuesday the 13th, whereas in Italy, people are afraid of Friday the 17th.

Unfortunately, ravens have a bad reputation, just like Friday the 13th: they are also said to be harbingers of bad luck and misfortune. Georgine Szipl/Nature/dpa

Every year there is at least one Friday the 13th.

Year after year, you have to be prepared for it. There is sure to be at least one Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th in the next few years Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, August 13, 2027

Friday, October 13, 2028

Friday, April 13, 2029

Friday, July 13, 2029

Friday, September 13, 2030

Friday, December 13, 2030

Friday, June 13, 2031

Friday, February 13, 2032

Friday, August 13, 2032 Show more

But some also seek luck

Some even believe that Friday the 13th brings them luck. On this legendary day, a particularly large number of casual players from French-speaking Switzerland try their luck at the lottery. Sales at the Loterie romande increase by around 30 percent. However, this effect is not noticeable in German-speaking Switzerland.

13 is not an unlucky number per se

In Judaism, 13 is also considered a lucky number. For believers, it symbolizes the name of God. 13 qualities are attributed to him. The scholar Maimonides formulated 13 beliefs. Boys are accepted into the community at this age with the bar mitzvah.

Actual unlucky days

On a Friday, October 13, 1307, Philip IV issued the arrest warrant against the Knights Templar. From then on, the brutal persecution of the Order of the Temple began.

In 1745, the English banks collapsed on a Friday. Since then, this day has been known as the Black Friday of finance.

In 1929, the stock market crash also fell on a Friday the 13th, but only in Europe. Due to the time difference, the stock market in the USA, for example, collapsed on Thursday.

Adam and Eve are also said to have tasted the forbidden fruit on a Friday. Of course, it is difficult to say whether this is really true. Show more

Paraskavede... what?

Anyone who is afraid of Friday the 13th may suffer from paraskavedecatriaphobia. The term is probably just as little for people who are afraid of foreign words. It is derived from the Greek terms "paraskeue" (Friday), "dekatria" (thirteen) and "phobos" (fear). However, some people will simply translate it as "better to stay in bed".

Compositions without a 13th bar

Arnold Schönberg (1874-1951) is considered one of these anxious people. The creator of twelve-tone music, for example, marked the 13th bar of his choral work "Dreimal tausend Jahre" as 12a. Whim or tactic? There is no real proof of this. There is already a bar 13 in the following composition. Perhaps it simply contributed to the legend that the composer was born on a 13th and died on a 13th. Irony sells!

The 13th row is not only missing in the airplane: certain composers such as Arnold Schönberg circumvent bar 13 with gimmicks such as renaming it 12a. Viola Lopes/dpa

Where is room 13 here?

In high-rise buildings, the 13th floor regularly becomes the 14th, hotels sometimes do without a room number 13 - all to avoid scaring off superstitious people. In some airplanes, row 12 is immediately followed by 14 - for example on Lufthansa. The airline also dispenses with row 17, which is considered an unlucky number in Italy.

Many airlines do without a row 13 in their aircraft. Arne Dedert/dpa

