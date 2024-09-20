  1. Residential Customers
Watch out when selling online A woman steals a Porsche and runs over the owner

Stéphanie Süess

20.9.2024

A video recording in Canada shows a woman stealing a Porsche and running over the owner. Police are now searching for the woman and a suspected accomplice.

20.09.2024, 18:52

On Friday, September 6, 2024, around 2 p.m., a woman went to the home of a car owner in Mississauga, west of Toronto in the province of Ontario. He wanted to sell his car. The woman had seen the car ad and wanted to inspect the vehicle.

The car is a Porsche Cayenne, built in 2022. While the woman was inspecting the vehicle, the suspect reversed quickly, hit the owner and injured him. She then flees with the stolen Porsche.

A second car, a Bentley Bentayga, can also be seen on the video recording - possibly an accomplice of the woman. The police are now searching for the woman and the suspected accomplice. Officers are urging the public to be vigilant when selling items online.

