He celebrated his love affairs and his passion for the Vienna Opera Ball. He also planned his own funeral: Now Vienna is saying goodbye to Richard Lugner.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Building tycoon Richard Lugner makes his final journey on Saturday.

Lugner, nicknamed Mörtel, had wanted a big funeral and planned the details himself.

The Viennese entrepreneur died on August 12 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling at the age of 91. Show more

The funeral service for the late Austrian building contractor Richard Lugner will take place in Vienna on Saturday. Among other things, he was a fixture in the tabloid media for his appearances at the Vienna Opera Ball with celebrity companions. The same goes for his private life: Lugner had only married for the sixth time in June, to Simone Reiländer, almost 50 years his junior. He died on August 12 at the age of 91.

Lugner, nicknamed Mörtel, had wanted a big funeral and had planned the details himself. The coffin will be laid out in Vienna's landmark, St. Stephen's Cathedral, before the funeral service begins in the morning. The top hat that Lugner always wore at the Opera Ball will lie on top. A specially adapted version of the song "Candle in the Wind" will be sung. The song was sung by composer Elton John with new lyrics at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.

Lugner's coffin is to be driven through the streets of Vienna before the funeral in a private circle with 200 invited guests in the afternoon.

