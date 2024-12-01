  1. Residential Customers
Poor sow Bear wants to eat pigs - but they turn the tables

Nicole Agostini

1.12.2024

The bear thinks long and hard about how to get into the enclosure of two pigs. He finally climbs over them and looks forward to his prey. But everything turns out differently than expected.

01.12.2024, 16:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two pigs are in an enclosure when a bear enters their pen.
  • It climbs over the fence and tries to attack them.
  • However, the pigs react quickly - and attack the bear.
Show more

Plans don't always work out. That's the case with this bear: It climbs over the fence, convinced that it will eat two pigs at once. But the pigs defend their territory and themselves: they immediately attack the intruder.

In the video you can see how the bear has to flee from its supposed prey.

