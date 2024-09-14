  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He has learned nothing Zookeeper forces pelican to spit out pigeon

Nicole Agostini

14.9.2024

This pelican is a repeat offender: this is not the first time he has snapped at a pigeon. In the video you can see how the zookeeper forces him to spit the bird out again.

14.09.2024, 07:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In a Chinese zoo, a pelican grabs a pigeon.
  • But it is not allowed to do so and has to spit it out again.
  • The zookeeper forces the animal to release the pigeon, but he has to make several attempts to do so.
Show more

In a zoo in China, a pelican grabs a pigeon. But the zookeeper is not at all pleased. He forces the bird to spit the pigeon out again. To do this, however, he has to try to open the animal's beak several times.

The pelican is known for this and has already tried to eat his feathered friends several times. As a punishment, the bird had to go into quarantine several times.

Watch the video to find out whether the zookeeper succeeds in releasing the pelican.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Unique experience. Kayaker comes very close to Bryde's whale

Unique experienceKayaker comes very close to Bryde's whale

A visit to animal care at Zurich Airport. How animals fly with Swiss - a look behind the scenes

A visit to animal care at Zurich AirportHow animals fly with Swiss - a look behind the scenes