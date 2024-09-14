This pelican is a repeat offender: this is not the first time he has snapped at a pigeon. In the video you can see how the zookeeper forces him to spit the bird out again.

But it is not allowed to do so and has to spit it out again.

The zookeeper forces the animal to release the pigeon, but he has to make several attempts to do so. Show more

In a zoo in China, a pelican grabs a pigeon. But the zookeeper is not at all pleased. He forces the bird to spit the pigeon out again. To do this, however, he has to try to open the animal's beak several times.

The pelican is known for this and has already tried to eat his feathered friends several times. As a punishment, the bird had to go into quarantine several times.

