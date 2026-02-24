Bern Historical Museum questions the myth of the Battle of Murten - Gallery The star of the exhibition is a reel of the famous Murten panorama image. Image: Keystone The digital version of the famous Murten panorama is being shown to the public for the first time in the museum. Image: Keystone Bern Historical Museum questions the myth of the Battle of Murten - Gallery The star of the exhibition is a reel of the famous Murten panorama image. Image: Keystone The digital version of the famous Murten panorama is being shown to the public for the first time in the museum. Image: Keystone

In its new exhibition "Murten, gutted. A victory is staged" looks at the reality and staging of wars. The star of the show is a section of the Murten panorama.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the first time since Expo.02, a small section of the panoramic image of the Battle of Murten will be on public display. The history of the battle of June 22, 1476 is etched in the collective memory of Switzerland. It has been told again and again over the past centuries - always differently.

To mark the commemorative year "550 Years of the Battle of Murten", the museum explores the question of who writes the history of wars and who benefits from the staging of war.

Visitors can view the famous panorama in its entirety on a 360-degree screen. This digital version is being presented to the public for the first time.

The museum is also exhibiting war trophies captured during the battle that have become cultural assets, such as a Caesar tapestry.

The exhibition will run until May 9, 2027.