The German authorities have pulled a body out of the Rhine near the border with Switzerland. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A body has washed up on the banks of the Rhine near the German-Swiss border.

SDA

A body has washed up on the banks of the Rhine near the German-Swiss border. The body is probably that of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday following an accident, according to police in Göppingen, Baden-Württemberg, late on Wednesday evening.

On Sunday, a total of six people were swept away by the current near Hohentengen in the district of Waldshut on the banks of a tributary of the Rhine. Four of them were rescued by family members.

However, the 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were missing. During a joint search operation by German and Swiss emergency services, the body has now been washed up, the police reported.

Her identity has not yet been conclusively determined, but it is most likely to be the missing teenager. The search will continue in the coming days.

According to the investigation, the group had gone too far into the water on Sunday, whereupon the six people lost their footing on the steep bank and were pulled along by the current. All of them were non-swimmers.

SDA