Karma strikes back Crab nips customer in restaurant

Fabienne Berner

22.8.2024

A visit to a restaurant ends in tears for a woman in China: as she tries to cook a mantis shrimp in a hot pot, the animal escapes and bites her hand.

22.08.2024, 20:44

22.08.2024, 20:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A customer has been nipped by a crustacean in a Chinese fish restaurant where guests can cook their own food.
  • The young woman is about to put a live mantis shrimp into boiling water when the animal escapes and clings to her hand.
  • It is not known whether the crab ended up on the plate after all. Unlike in Switzerland, it is not illegal in China to cook live crustaceans without stunning them.
  • The video of the fight for survival is going through the roof on social media. It has already been clicked five million times.
Show more

