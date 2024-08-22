A visit to a restaurant ends in tears for a woman in China: as she tries to cook a mantis shrimp in a hot pot, the animal escapes and bites her hand.
- A customer has been nipped by a crustacean in a Chinese fish restaurant where guests can cook their own food.
- The young woman is about to put a live mantis shrimp into boiling water when the animal escapes and clings to her hand.
- It is not known whether the crab ended up on the plate after all. Unlike in Switzerland, it is not illegal in China to cook live crustaceans without stunning them.
- The video of the fight for survival is going through the roof on social media. It has already been clicked five million times.
