Two people die in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as a result of a Vibrio infection. The bacteria are on the rise.

The bacteria live in seawater and low-salt waters such as brackish water or lagoons.

Contaminated raw fish or seafood can trigger infections - these are rare in Switzerland.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are common symptoms of infections - if the bacteria enter the body through open wounds, they can lead to blood poisoning. Show more

The State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has reported the first two deaths from vibrios of this year's bathing season.

An 81-year-old man died a week ago as a result of an infection. This occurred after swimming in the Baltic Sea. The man was already suffering from various chronic illnesses and had open wounds.

The second death was a 59-year-old man from the region. The circumstances are still unclear, but vibrio ions were detected in his blood. He died as a result of sepsis.

The State Office for Health and Social Affairs had already announced in June that an increased incidence of vibrios was to be expected in the Baltic Sea and warned accordingly.

Infection can be dangerous

There are different types of vibrios. These live in marine waters and in low-salt waters such as brackish water or lagoons. The best known are the cholera bacteria (Vibrio cholerae), but these are not found in Switzerland.

Other variants can also lead to health problems. When bathing, the vibrio bacteria can enter the body through open wounds and cause wound infections, which can result in blood poisoning.

Contaminated fish cause infection

Species such as Vibrio parahaemolyticus can be found in fish products and seafood. Eating contaminated raw fish or undercooked seafood can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea. Antibiotics help to cure these symptoms.

Older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses are particularly susceptible to infections. According to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO), such infections are rare in Switzerland. Bacterial diarrhoeal diseases are particularly common in Asia and America.

Increase in infections due to climate change?

According to a report by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the fact that vibrio infections are becoming more common could be linked to climate change.

The researchers fear that global warming and the associated increase in seawater temperatures in temperate regions could lead to an increase in infections.

Fishery products from the open sea are less at risk of contamination than seafood found near the coast and in shallower waters. These waters are more likely to be affected by higher temperatures.

