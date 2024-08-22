An 81-year-old man died a week ago as a result of an infection. This occurred after swimming in the Baltic Sea. The man was already suffering from various chronic illnesses and had open wounds.
The second death was a 59-year-old man from the region. The circumstances are still unclear, but vibrio ions were detected in his blood. He died as a result of sepsis.
The State Office for Health and Social Affairs had already announced in June that an increased incidence of vibrios was to be expected in the Baltic Sea and warned accordingly.
Infection can be dangerous
There are different types of vibrios. These live in marine waters and in low-salt waters such as brackish water or lagoons. The best known are the cholera bacteria (Vibrio cholerae), but these are not found in Switzerland.
Other variants can also lead to health problems. When bathing, the vibrio bacteria can enter the body through open wounds and cause wound infections, which can result in blood poisoning.
Contaminated fish cause infection
Species such as Vibrio parahaemolyticus can be found in fish products and seafood. Eating contaminated raw fish or undercooked seafood can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea. Antibiotics help to cure these symptoms.
Older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses are particularly susceptible to infections. According to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO), such infections are rare in Switzerland. Bacterial diarrhoeal diseases are particularly common in Asia and America.