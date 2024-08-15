More than 50,000 cholera cases in July - vaccine missing - Gallery A vaccine protects children, but there is not enough worldwide. (archive picture) Image: dpa Unsanitary conditions favor the spread of cholera (archive picture) Image: dpa More than 50,000 cholera cases in July - vaccine missing - Gallery A vaccine protects children, but there is not enough worldwide. (archive picture) Image: dpa Unsanitary conditions favor the spread of cholera (archive picture) Image: dpa

Conflicts, natural disasters and climate change are displacing millions of people, who often encounter unsanitary conditions when they flee. This gives rise to a deadly disease.

Despite its use, the life-threatening disease cholera is still widespread. In July, almost 52,000 cases from 17 countries were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15 percent more than in the previous month. 223 deaths were reported, 34 percent more.

The intestinal infection is transmitted through food and water contaminated with the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, often through faeces. Cholera can be prevented with clean water and sanitary facilities. If left untreated, children in particular can die within a few hours.

High number of unreported cases

The Eastern Mediterranean region recorded by far the most cases (around 43,500). The region includes 21 countries from Pakistan to Afghanistan and Iran to Morocco, as well as the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Worldwide, there were already a good 307,000 reported cases this year by the end of July, and a good 700,000 in 2023 as a whole. Reports are often received with a long delay. According to the WHO, the number of unreported cases is also high because not all cases are registered.

Critical vaccine shortages are hampering the fight against the intestinal infection, according to the WHO. Since the beginning of 2023, countries have reported a need for 105 million vaccine doses, but only 55 million have been produced since then.

The reasons for the high number of cases are conflicts, natural disasters and climate change. This displaces many people who often encounter unhygienic conditions when they flee.

Only one vaccine manufacturer

The vaccine is produced by a single company, EuBiologicals in South Korea. It has limited production capacity.

In addition, it only produces what is ordered and paid for - in other words, if there is not enough money to buy it, it is not produced, as vaccination specialist Edina Amponsah-Dacosta explained on the portal "The Conversation" in March.

