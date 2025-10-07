  1. Residential Customers
Eldest daughter Daughter of screw billionaire Würth dies unexpectedly

Sven Ziegler

7.10.2025

Marion Würth with her father and billionaire Reinhold Würth.
Imago

The eldest daughter of billionaire and Würth founder Reinhold Würth is dead. Marion Würth died unexpectedly at the age of 66 - employees and art lovers in Switzerland are also in mourning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Marion Würth, daughter of Würth founder Reinhold Würth, has died at the age of 66.
  • The family business confirmed the death to the "Heilbronner Stimme".
  • The Würth Group also has a strong presence in Switzerland - for example with its art forums in Rorschach and Chur.
Marion Würth, daughter of the German billionaire and company founder Reinhold Würth, has died unexpectedly at the age of 66. The company confirmed this to the "Heilbronner Stimme" newspaper.

An obituary from the family reads: "You were so grounded, and now you are on your way to heaven - we would not be who we are without you." No details were given about the cause of death.

The Würth Group, based in Künzelsau (Germany), is a global market leader in the trade of assembly and fastening materials. The family-owned company employs over 87,000 people worldwide and recently generated sales of more than EUR 20 billion.

Würth developed into an international group

Würth is also firmly anchored in Switzerland: in Rorschach on Lake Constance, the company operates the Forum Würth Rorschach, a modern exhibition center with works from the Würth Collection. This is considered one of the most important private art collections in Europe. In 2002, the first Forum Würth in Switzerland opened in Chur - also with free access to art.

The Würth family has been combining business and culture for decades. After the war, father Reinhold Würth (90) built up the screw trading company from a one-man business into an international group.

