ECB President Christine Lagarde justifies the interest rate cut with encouraging inflation figures. Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

The European Central Bank (ECB) is lowering interest rates in the eurozone. The deposit rate, which sets the trend on the financial market and which banks receive for money parked with the ECB, will fall by 0.25 percentage points to 3.25 percent, as the central bank announced on Thursday.

