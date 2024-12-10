The demand for luxurious chocolate from Dubai is driving up prices. Top German entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer sharply criticizes the underlying strategy on social media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luxury chocolate at the Adlon luxury hotel in Berlin: a 500-gram bar of Dubai chocolate with pistachio cream costs 69 euros, the offer is limited to 50 pieces and sells out quickly.

Criticism from Carsten Maschmeyer: The entrepreneur criticizes the strategy of artificial scarcity, which deliberately creates demand even though many people are struggling with financial challenges.

Maschmeyer recommends making chocolate yourself in order to save costs and achieve more convincing results in terms of taste. Show more

Dubai chocolate filled with pistachio cream and angel hair has been making headlines for weeks. The prices for this specialty chocolate have been rising steadily, prompting critics.

Since November 20, a 500-gram bar of this chocolate has been on sale at the Adlon Hotel in Berlin for a whopping 69 euros. The offer is strictly limited: Only 50 bars bearing the hotel logo are available. Despite the high price, the bars sell out quickly.

German entrepreneur and "Höhle der Löwen" investor Carsten Maschmeyer expresses his concerns about the pricing on social media and his LinkedIn profile, as reported by "watson.de".

He explains that companies are creating demand through artificial scarcity that would not exist without this strategy.

Maschmeyer criticizes companies such as the "Adlon" and chocolate manufacturer Lindt for exploiting consumer psychology by limiting supply and thus increasing the appeal of products. According to Maschmeyer, many people fall for this strategy even though they are struggling with basic expenses such as rent and food in difficult times.

To escape the hype, Maschmeyer advises people to make their own chocolate. This is not only cheaper, but probably also tastes better.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI. All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from this section