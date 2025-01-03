On 14 square meters there is a bed, a kitchenette, a shower and a small table and chair. Homegate

Zurich is known for its high rents, but an "ultra-tiny flat" on Brandschenkestrasse sets new standards. For 14 square meters, you'll have to fork out a tidy sum.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 14 m² studio on Brandschenkestrasse in Zurich is on offer for CHF 2602 per month.

This corresponds to a price per square meter of 185 francs, which is well above the city average.

The offer comes from Luzerner Vision AG, which is probably using the housing shortage in Zurich as a business opportunity. Show more

Zurich is known for its high rents, but an offer on Brandschenkestrasse is setting new standards. 14 square meters for an impressive CHF 2602 per month - that corresponds to a price per square meter of an incredible CHF 185.

For comparison: in the "Sugus" apartments, which stand for affordable rents, the price per square meter is around 17 francs. In other words, living space here costs more than ten times as much.

Luxury or money-making?

The "Studio Apartment Single Kitchenette", as the offer on Homegate is titled, is probably aimed more at an English-speaking target group - for example expats or business people who are new to the city. The advertisement speaks of "ultra-modern furnishings" and "clever solutions for the use of space".

The bed is directly adjacent to the kitchenette. There is not much room to move around. Homegate

The apartment consists of a double bed, a tiny kitchenette and a glass-walled shower in the corner. All you have to work on is a stool and the small area next to the stove - enough space for a laptop. It is reminiscent of a hotel room.

Tiny houses, small, well-designed residential units, are a trend that is intended to enable space-saving living. But in Zurich, this trend is being taken to extremes in the form of "ultra-tiny flats" - with correspondingly high prices, as "Inside Paradeplatz" writes.

The business people behind the offer

According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the offer comes from Lucerne-based Vision AG, whose president is from Romania and CEO from Ghana. Numerous companies have been registered under the brand name "Vision", with locations in cities such as Zurich, Basel, Zug and Geneva. Vision AG seems to see the housing shortage in Switzerland as a business opportunity.

In cities like Zurich, where space is scarce and demand for apartments is high, prices are rising sharply. Recently, blue News reported on another apartment in Zurich. It is said to cost 1.8 million francs with one room and one bathroom.