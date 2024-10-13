Expensive pavement: view of Zurich's Oberstrasse/Unterstrass district 6. imago images/Andreas Haas

Displeasure in Zurich's District 6: an outrageously expensive "urban villa" is to be built - affordable family apartments will have to make way for it.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Affordable living space for families is extremely scarce in Zurich.

There is now resentment in District 6 because a building with affordable family apartments on Langensteinenstrasse is to be demolished.

Instead, a "city villa" is to be built there from next year. Show more

A "city villa" is to be built in Zurich's Kreis 6 district from next year. An apartment building with affordable apartments will have to make way for it.

A five-room apartment is currently still being advertised on Flatfox for a comparatively low CHF 2,990 per month including ancillary costs, albeit for a limited period until the end of April 2025, when the apartment building on Langensteinenstrasse is due to be demolished, as reported by 20 Minuten.

"City villa" at Irchelpark

The building application is currently going through the approval process. According to a spokesperson for the Zurich Building Department, the decision is expected before the end of the year. He did not disclose any further details.

Meanwhile, the architectural firm responsible is advertising the property on its website as a "city villa" in Irchelpark.

One of the owners of the property is Gross Generalunternehmung AG. According to its CEO, the existing property is in need of renovation and has therefore been sold by the previous owners. A total of five apartments are to be built, three of them with 5.5 rooms and one apartment each with 3.5 and 4.5 rooms.

"Soon only snobs in Zurich"

One resident told the newspaper: "The house was sold a few years ago, but nobody here knows why a new house has to be built now. Because the house is still in good shape, she thinks a new building is unnecessary.

One interested party on Flatfox, on the other hand, is annoyed by the project: "Tearing everything down in order to rent out an apartment for 10,000 francs a month afterwards. Of course there will soon only be snobs left in Zurich - no one else can afford to live here."

Real estate entrepreneur Setz argues, however, that redensification offers a similar range of apartments as before and meets an existing need for larger apartments in the city.