Because a man in the German town of Hagen wanted to have fun with a prostitute, he left his three-year-old son in the car in the heat. Passers-by discovered the boy and alerted the police.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you While he left his son waiting in the car in the heat, a man had fun with a prostitute.

The three-year-old was discovered by passers-by and had to be taken to hospital.

When the father returned to his car, he claimed that he had been "chatting away" with a friend.

However, the police investigation revealed that he had parked the car and visited a prostitute.

The man was charged with breach of duty of care and education and negligent bodily harm. Show more

A man had fun with a prostitute in Hagen in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and left his three-year-old son in the hot car.

The boy was eventually rescued by passers-by and taken to hospital for treatment, according to police in Hagen on Tuesday.

The operation came about after a witness noticed the child sweating profusely in a child seat in the back seat of a car on Monday evening and alerted the police. The car, which was locked from the outside, was standing unprotected in the sun. The windows were open about one centimeter wide.

Passers-by provide boy with water

After being asked by the witness, the little boy opened the door from the inside. Other passers-by provided the three-year-old with water. The emergency services found that the child's body temperature had risen and he showed initial signs of dehydration. The boy was taken to hospital.

When the father returned to his car, he said that he had been "chatting away" with a friend. His son had slept in the car anyway. However, the police investigation revealed that the man parked the car shortly after eight o'clock in the evening and went to see a prostitute.

It was 26 degrees Celsius outside at the time. The man was charged with breach of duty of care and education and negligent assault.

With material from afp.