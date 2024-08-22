Sphen (left) and his partner Magic (right) were a devoted couple for six years and adopted two chicks, according to the Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney. (archive picture) Keystone

Penguin Sphen leaves a gap not only in the lives of his partner Magic and his adopted children. A worldwide fan community is also mourning the loss of its icon.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The homosexual gentoo penguin Sphen has died in Sydney.

He lived to be almost 12 years old, according to the zoo.

Even outside the breeding season, Sphen and Magic were always together Show more

The homosexual gentoo penguin Sphen, who became known worldwide for his social life, has died in Sydney. He was almost 12 years old, according to the Sea Life Aquarium in the Australian metropolis - a long life for a gentoo penguin. Sphen and his partner Magic had been a faithful couple for six years and had adopted and raised two chicks: Sphengic and Clency.

Even outside the breeding season, Sphen and Magic were always together, it was said. This is unique for gentoo penguins. The influence of the penguin pair as a symbol of equality was "immeasurable". Sphen and Magic have appeared in the Netflix series "Atypical" and featured in books, documentaries and the New South Wales state curriculum, the aquarium recalled.

Icon for same-sex love

On the aquarium's page, fans commemorated the dead bird. "You were just a penguin, but to all of us your love was so brave and beautiful," one comment reads. "You and your partner Magic showed the world that same-sex love is natural and same-sex partners can be great parents."

The aquarium has also used the penguin couple's fame to raise awareness of issues such as climate change and the protection of penguins in the wild. "We want to take this opportunity to commemorate Sphen's life, celebrate it and remember what an icon he was," said aquarium director Richard Dilly.

The focus of the staff is now on Magic. When he saw the dead Sphen, he immediately started singing - and the whole penguin colony joined in.

SDA