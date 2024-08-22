The Guardia Civil arrived at the scene just in time. Symbolbild: Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

A group of German tourists beat up a cab driver on Mallorca on false suspicion. The 71-year-old had to go to hospital. The attackers could be police officers.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A group of German tourists punched and kicked a cab driver in Mallorca for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

The attackers are believed to be police officers.

The missing cell phone has since turned up again. Show more

On Monday night, a cab driver in Mallorca drove three German tourists to their hotel. Two of the group were "dead drunk", the 71-year-old driver told the "Mallorca Zeitung".

At their destination, the cell phone of one of the passengers was suddenly missing. "We turned the cab upside down and searched for the cell phone. There must have been incredibly important information on it if they made such a fuss about it," said the driver.

The Germans then suspected him of having stolen the cell phone and asked him to call the police. When the latter didn't show up, they started kicking and hitting the driver. "I begged them to stop, but it was no use," the 71-year-old is quoted as saying.

"We are the police"

The victim told the attackers that the police would be coming soon. They replied: "We are the police." They "held their ID cards under his nose".

According to Bild, the alleged perpetrators were actually police officers from the city of Essen in North Rhine-Westphalia.

They then locked him in the car and presumably planned to release the brakes and let the car roll down a slope "to stage an accident". However, the Guardia Civil arrived just in time. "They saved my life," the driver told the newspaper.

By offering him and the police officers money, one of the Germans had tried to defuse the situation. But the cab driver wants legal justice: "I told him to put his bills somewhere else."

Missing cell phone turns up

The 71-year-old is in hospital. His left arm is broken, as are two of his ribs. He has a black eye and a large bruise on his leg. "I thought they were going to kill me", he tells the "Mallorca Zeitung".

Until the incident, he had never had a problem with Germans in Mallorca. "Now I don't even want to see them lying on the beach."

According to the son of the Mallorcan, the attackers were brought before a magistrate, but were released without bail or other conditions. They are presumably already back in Germany. And according to the police, they allegedly found the stolen cell phone in a friend's bag.

More videos on the topic