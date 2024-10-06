Louise Glover - Ex-Playmate now lives in a tent Former Playboy model Louise Glover now lives in a tent in Beaconsfield. The town belongs to the central English county of Buckinghamshire. Image: IMAGO/News Licensing Louise Glover can no longer afford her apartment. But she doesn't want to hang her head. She wants to work as a ... Image: Imago ... personal coach and ... Image: Instagram ... dog trainer. Louise Glover is determined: "I have to get out of this jam. Things have to change before winter comes." Image: Instagram The Brit was once a Playboy model and took part in beauty contests. Image: Instagram Louise Glover - Ex-Playmate now lives in a tent Former Playboy model Louise Glover now lives in a tent in Beaconsfield. The town belongs to the central English county of Buckinghamshire. Image: IMAGO/News Licensing Louise Glover can no longer afford her apartment. But she doesn't want to hang her head. She wants to work as a ... Image: Imago ... personal coach and ... Image: Instagram ... dog trainer. Louise Glover is determined: "I have to get out of this jam. Things have to change before winter comes." Image: Instagram The Brit was once a Playboy model and took part in beauty contests. Image: Instagram

Louise Glover was once a Playmate and lived in Hugh Hefner's house. She suffered a heart attack during breast surgery and went through a difficult time afterwards. Today she lives almost penniless in a tent.

Louise Glover's life is full of ups and downs - so exciting that it could be made into a Hollywood drama film.

The now 41-year-old lived as a Playmate in Hugh Hafner's villa. She was Hefner's companion and a sought-after fitness model.

But a stroke of fate changed her life.

Louise Glover: "I don't have a family"

Today, at the age of 41, Glover lives in a tent on a large farm in England, reports the British newspaper "Sun".

The reason: Glover was no longer able to pay her rent in Windsor as it rose from 550 pounds (around 620 francs) to 750 pounds (around 840 francs).

In good times, Glover earned around 1,000 pounds (1,100 francs) a day. Today, she can no longer afford the rent and lives in the open air.

She has just enough to afford a car, a tent and hot food: "I have no family to fall back on," Glover tells The Sun.

A heart attack turned Glover's life upside down

"After a heart attack at the age of 27, which she suffered following breast surgery, Glover changed her life fundamentally. She left her glamorous life as a fitness model behind and started a new career as a personal trainer.

However, attempts to gain a professional foothold in Dubai were unsuccessful. She then returned to England, where she finally distanced herself from the fashion world: "I'm older and I don't get any more modeling jobs," she explained in an interview with the British newspaper "The Sun".

She made it particularly clear that she was not prepared to accept offers from the porn industry: "I refuse to do anything to do with porn."

Glover: "I have to get out of this jam"

Louise Glover doesn't want to hang her head - on the contrary. She plans to gain a foothold as a personal coach again and also work as a dog sitter.

Glover says: "I have to get out of this jam. Things have to change before winter comes." And she adds: "My luck will change soon."

Louise Glover grew up partly in residential care. She started her modeling career at the age of nine and was the first British woman to be named "Model of the Year" by "Playboy Special Editions", writes "bunte.de".

