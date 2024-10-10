The Swiss should now stock up on emergency supplies. The federal government has therefore launched a virtual shopping list. blue News went out on the streets to find out what the Swiss think.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government has launched a virtual shopping list.

The emergency stock calculator is designed to help Swiss people build up an emergency stock.

Household size, time period and eating habits can be entered. Show more

The federal government has launched a virtual shopping list to help Swiss people build up an emergency stockpile.

The emergency stock calculator can be used to create an individual shopping list for the products to be stockpiled. Household size, time period and eating habits can be selected.

blue News asked on the streets how this plan was received by residents: "I don't need an emergency stockpile. We are in a privileged country!" said an older woman. A younger man, on the other hand, said: "I'm not thinking about it at the moment."

Watch our video to find out what other Swiss people had to say about this and what they will do if it does come to that.

More videos from the department