US President Joe Biden has repeatedly emphasized the support in his party. But according to a new poll, there is less and less of it: almost two thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw.

Almost two-thirds of US Democrats are in favor of President Joe Biden withdrawing from the race for the White House, according to a poll. The results of the new poll by the AP-Norc Center clearly contradict Biden's statement that "average Democrats" continue to back him despite his weak performance in the televised duel against challenger Donald Trump. In addition, only around 30 percent of Democrats were extremely or very optimistic that the 81-year-old Biden was mentally capable of working effectively as president.

According to the survey, Biden still had the greatest support among black Democrats. Around half of them were in favor of the president sticking to his candidacy. Among white and Hispanic Democrats, the figure was around three in ten. The rejection of another Biden candidacy is particularly high among younger Democrats. Three quarters of those under 45 want Biden to quit, compared to around 60 percent of older Democrats.

Poor support in both camps

Overall, seven in ten Americans think Biden should give up his candidacy, with Democrats only slightly less likely than Republicans and independents to agree.

The poll was conducted from July 11-15 among 1253 adults using a sample from Norc's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel and thus partly before and partly after the failed assassination attempt on Trump. The margin of error is given as 3.8 percentage points.

