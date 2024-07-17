In a speech, Joe Biden brought Kamala Harris into play as a possible presidential candidate. However, it is highly unlikely that Biden will let Harris go first.

Sven Ziegler

In a speech, Joe Biden brought Kamala Harris into play as a possible presidential candidate.

"She's not just a great vice president," Biden said. "She could also be president."

However, it is extremely unlikely that Biden will give Harris the edge. Show more

In recent weeks, Joe Biden has repeated time and again that he is the best-qualified candidate for president and that there is no alternative to him. Even after his debacle in the debate against Trump, Biden made it clear that a withdrawal was currently out of the question.

According to experts, his slips of the tongue and missteps are ensuring that the Republicans are on the upswing. CNN analyzed that numerous "swing states" - decisive for the outcome of the presidential election - are currently leaning towards Trump.

Biden said in an interview that he would only withdraw if he had no chance of winning the election. During a speech to the NAACP civil rights movement in Las Vegas, he once again said: "I am all in".

Biden has kept a low profile so far

However, in the eyes of many, Biden also hinted for the first time that someone else could become president. He praised his Vice President Kamala Harris (59) and said that she could also be President of the United States. "She's not just a great vice president," said Biden. "She could also be president." The crowd went wild.

Biden then dropped the subject. It is considered extremely unlikely that he will let Harris go first. However, the 81-year-old Biden has so far been very reluctant to praise Harris. According to observers, the fact that he has now mentioned her in several places is striking to say the least.