The father of a five-year-old didn't hesitate for a second and jumped after his child when she fell from the fourth deck of the Disney Dream cruise ship into the Atlantic Ocean.

The crew also set off in their lifeboat to rescue her from the water.

The father is celebrated as a hero on social media. Show more

"Man overboard" was the alarm sounded when a five-year-old girl fell overboard the Disney Dream cruise ship into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. Without batting an eyelid, the father jumped in after her to save her. The crew also reacted immediately and sped to father and daughter in their lifeboat.

It is still unclear why the girl fell overboard from the fourth deck. There are statements on social media claiming that the father wanted to take photos of the daughter on the railing and that she lost her balance in the process. The father is being celebrated online as a hero.

