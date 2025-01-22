Donald Trump has already signed hundreds of decrees. KEYSTONE

Which of the 200 Trump decrees actually have an impact - and which are purely symbolic? blue News provides you with an overview.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In just 36 hours, Trump signed over 200 executive orders - some with far-reaching consequences.

From pardons for Capitol strikers to a return to the death penalty, the president is polarizing.

Many measures, including restrictions on citizenship, have been met with constitutional problems and lawsuits. Show more

Donald Trump wasted no time. As soon as he was sworn in, the new US president sent out a strong signal with over 200 presidential decrees within 36 hours.

With a mix of concrete measures, symbolic gestures and legally questionable decrees, Trump flexed his power on the very first day. "We're going to do things that will shock people," he declared on the first full day of his presidency.

blue News shows you the most important decrees and explains what is actually behind them.

Concrete measures

Some of Trump's decisions have a noticeable impact, as theNew York Timeswrites.

Roll backwards on diversity and equality: Trump overturned 78 decrees by his predecessor Joe Biden. Measures against discrimination have been ended and trans people are once again excluded from military service. In addition, state subsidies for certain drugs are to be ended.

Controversial pardons: Around 1,500 participants in the Capitol Storm, including leading figures such as Enrique Tarrio, have been pardoned. Critics fear that these loyal supporters could strengthen Trump's own power base.

Radical changes in immigration policy: Trump declared a "national emergency" at the US southern border, deployed troops there, halted refugee programs and imposed a freeze on the admission of refugees, including thousands of Afghans. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is increasingly searching for illegal immigrants and deporting them.

Wind energy on hold: Trump halted wind energy projects, including the largest wind farm in Idaho. Although the primary responsibility for such projects lies with the states, Trump can order the halt of certain licenses. Experts warn of long-term damage to the US wind industry, as theWashington Postexplains.

Purely symbolic politics

Renaming "Mount McKinley": Trump wants to rename the highest mountain in North America from the traditional name Denali back to "Mount McKinley". It is a step that remains largely symbolic. The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" is also unlikely to have any impact on the rest of the world.

New death penalty regulations: Trump reintroduced the death penalty at federal level, with implementation dependent on court rulings. Nothing will change in the states that have abolished the death penalty.

Declaring an energy emergency: According to theNew Yorker, this step is also likely to be purely symbolic politics. Never before has so much oil been produced in the USA as in recent years. "Nobody actually wants this, and it won't have any effect," commented several people from the energy sector on the measure. The reduction in energy prices is the only measure so far that is in line with Trump's promise to reduce the high cost of living.

Complaints and headwinds

Much of what Trump has ordered has run into legal hurdles. Particularly controversial:

Restrictions on citizenship: the attempt to abolish citizenship by birth contradicts the constitution and is already being legally challenged.

"Department of Government Efficiency": With Elon Musk at the helm, a new authority is to push for government savings. Critics see legal and ethical problems with the establishment. It is also questionable how much the new authority could actually change.

