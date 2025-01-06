Kamala Harris and the US Congress confirm Trump's election victory today It is likely to be a difficult day for Kamala Harris: She has to certify Donald Trump's election victory today, January 6. Image: Archivbild: dpa Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20. Image: dpa The storming of the Capitol four years ago continues to have an impact: The grounds are cordoned off extensively this year. Image: dpa Four years ago, Trump supporters marched in front of the US Capitol after a speech by the Republican. Image: dpa Rioters had stormed the Capitol at the time to prevent Biden's election victory from being confirmed. Image: dpa Fences and concrete elements cordoned off a large area of the building. Image: dpa The Democrats use the opportunity to show that they recognize the democratic process - even if it results in defeat. Image: dpa Kamala Harris and the US Congress confirm Trump's election victory today It is likely to be a difficult day for Kamala Harris: She has to certify Donald Trump's election victory today, January 6. Image: Archivbild: dpa Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20. Image: dpa The storming of the Capitol four years ago continues to have an impact: The grounds are cordoned off extensively this year. Image: dpa Four years ago, Trump supporters marched in front of the US Capitol after a speech by the Republican. Image: dpa Rioters had stormed the Capitol at the time to prevent Biden's election victory from being confirmed. Image: dpa Fences and concrete elements cordoned off a large area of the building. Image: dpa The Democrats use the opportunity to show that they recognize the democratic process - even if it results in defeat. Image: dpa

Four years ago, dark scenes unfolded in the US Capitol. Today, the confirmation of the election result is likely to be unspectacular: Trump's victory is undisputed. But for one person it will be bitter.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today at 7 p.m. CET, the Senate and the House of Representatives will meet to confirm Donald Trump's election victory.

As Vice President, Kamala Harris must chair the meeting and announce the result.

Four years ago, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: there are therefore far-reaching security precautions in place for 2025. Show more

The US Congress in Washington is about to confirm Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. What is normally an unspectacular, formal act was thwarted four years ago by an unprecedented excess of violence. Back then, Trump was the loser - and angry supporters stormed the Capitol to prevent the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden from being sealed.

No one doubts Trump's triumph in November. He clearly prevailed against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, who, as the incumbent Vice President, must make his election victory official. The winter weather forecast for the US capital, with snow and ice, could cause complications. But although otherwise it looks like an orderly day in Congress: The memories of that time linger.

Rioters - incited by a speech by Trump - had broken through security barricades and smashed windows in droves. They had forced their way into meeting rooms and offices. Police officers desperately tried to defend themselves against the overwhelming force of the intruders.

Increased security precautions

Members of parliament had to flee to safety from the attackers - and with them the documents containing the election results. Five people died as a result of the riots. Many of the attackers were later convicted.

While there are hardly any traces of the violence left in the parliament building itself, the increased security measures outside will be a reminder of what happened back then. The area has been cordoned off with concrete elements and fences. There will be more patrols and more officers than usual on duty.

The head of the police responsible for the Capitol, Thomas Manager, said: "The eyes of the world will be on the US Capitol on January 6. The environment for elected officials across the country has become increasingly threatening in recent years, so we can't take any chances when it comes to protecting members of Congress."

Harris has a bitter task ahead

Both chambers of parliament will meet to certify the election results: the Senate and the House of Representatives. The session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CET. The results from the individual US states will first be read out and counted. It is theoretically possible for members of Congress to lodge an objection. However, this is not foreseeable this year. At the end, the result is announced and is therefore official.

For Democrat Harris, the procedure is likely to have a bitter aftertaste following her defeat to Trump. In her role as Vice President - and therefore also Senate President - she chairs the meeting and announces the final result. She has rarely been seen in public since the election defeat. Trump secured 312 votes in the election, while Harris received 226.

For the Democrats, the aftermath of the election is an opportunity to once again present themselves as the antithesis of the Republicans: to prove that they are good losers, trust the democratic process and recognize it. On Sunday, incumbent Biden once again pointed out that he had endeavored to ensure a smooth transition of power - unlike Trump four years ago.

Trump could pardon attackers

"I think what he did was a real threat to democracy and I hope we have overcome that," said Biden. Speaking to newly elected Democratic members of Congress in the White House, he called January 6 one of the most difficult days in American history.

Trump will be sworn in as president on January 20. He could then try to undo the consequences of January 6, 2021. During the election campaign, he promised to pardon supporters who took part in the violent storm and were convicted as a result.

"The moment we win, we will quickly review the cases of all political prisoners who were unjustly victimized by the Harris regime. And I will sign their pardons on day one," Trump said, for example.

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, referring to the events of four years ago: "It was a tragedy and we cannot deny what it was." It was sad that Trump was still not accepting his defeat in 2020. "He has now won the election (...), he should be triumphant about that."