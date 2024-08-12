  1. Residential Customers
Perpetrator arrested Knife attack on girl and woman in central London

dpa

12.8.2024 - 19:31

According to the police, there are no indications of a terrorist attack.
Leicester Square in London is also popular with tourists. Now a bloody attack in the square is causing a stir.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man stabbed a woman and a child in the center of London.
  • The police arrested the man.
  • The alleged perpetrator and the victims did not know each other.
  • The motive is unclear, the police are investigating.
Show more

An eleven-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed to death in the busy Leicester Square in the center of London. The victims were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, according to the emergency services. The police arrested a 32-year-old man. There are no other suspects. The alleged perpetrator and the victims did not know each other.

The girl still has to be treated in hospital, the police said. However, the injuries are not life-threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries. There is no indication that this was an act of terrorism, they added.

The square in the city center and the surrounding area with several attractions, stores, cinemas, theaters and restaurants are estimated to be visited by around 2.5 million people every year.

Security man: I knocked the perpetrator down

The authorities did not provide any further details about the attack or the suspected perpetrator. A security man told the British news agency PA that he heard a scream and then saw a man stabbing a child. He then jumped on the perpetrator and held him together with other passers-by until police arrived. British media quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the alleged attacker was a white man.

18 cities affected. Violence escalates in England - what has happened and is known so far

18 cities affectedViolence escalates in England - what has happened and is known so far

The British police have been on high alert since serious right-wing extremist riots in several cities. Almost 1000 people have been arrested. This followed false reports on social media that a knife attacker who killed three girls and injured several children in the town of Southport was a Muslim migrant. In fact, the suspect was born in the UK to Rwandan parents.

