A section of the medieval Torre dei Conti in the center of Rome has collapsed. One construction worker was seriously injured, other workers had to be rescued - one person is still missing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Part of the medieval Torre dei Conti in Rome has collapsed, leaving one construction worker seriously injured and another missing.

Three trapped workers were rescued, while another partial collapse caused a cloud of dust during rescue work.

The 13th century tower is located near the Colosseum and was already closed for renovation work. Show more

Part of a medieval tower has collapsed in the center of Rome. The Torre dei Conti is located near the excavation sites of the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum, which are popular with tourists, and is currently being renovated.

According to the Ansa news agency, one person was seriously injured in the collapse in the Italian capital.

According to media reports, the injured man was a construction worker. Three other workers were initially trapped on the upper level, but were rescued using a turntable ladder. However, another construction worker is believed to be inside the building.

Loud bang and large cloud of dust

Eyewitnesses reported a loud bang followed by a cloud of dust in the narrow streets around the area. Immediately after the collapse, the fire department and police closed the entire area to pedestrians and cars to allow the emergency services to carry out safety work.

While the fire department was still working, another part of the tower collapsed, releasing a cloud of dust. The firefighters on a turntable ladder were able to descend in time and get to safety, it was reported.

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century. KEYSTONE

Historic tower built in the 13th century

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century during the pontificate of Pope Innocent III. The tower, which is 29 meters high today, was once around 50 to 60 meters high. However, the upper floors were damaged by a series of earthquakes in the 14th and 17th centuries and were later demolished. The building has been uninhabitable and abandoned for some time now.