Dubious TikTok trend Men shave off their eyelashes - to look more masculine

Nicole Agostini

31.1.2025

Many women want extra long eyelashes and men want exactly the opposite. Shaved eyelashes are the new trend for men. Because they want to look more masculine. But does the trend come with risks?

31.01.2025, 13:04

31.01.2025, 13:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There's a new TikTok trend: men are shaving off their eyelashes.
  • They want short eyelashes to make them look more masculine.
  • In some cases, men have longer eyelashes than women because it has to do with their hormone balance.
  • Experts warn against the TikTok trend.
Show more

A new trend is going viral on TikTok: men shaving off their eyelashes. Apparently they do it to look more masculine.

But ophthalmologists and opticians warn against it. Watch the video above to find out why.

