  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Don't waste my time" Michelle Obama dismantles the idea of running for president - and doubts America's maturity

Christian Thumshirn

17.11.2025

In an interview with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Michelle Obama explains unequivocally why she doesn't think America is ready for a female president - and why she definitely won't be running herself.

17.11.2025, 11:02

In an on-stage chat with actress Tracee Ellis Ross to promote her new book, Michelle Obama is surprisingly clear.

The former First Lady talks about how she perceives the political mood in the country - and the role women currently play in it.

A moment of rare clarity

She also addresses a question that she has been asked for years: whether she would run for president. And Michelle Obama makes it clear that she has a very uncomfortable opinion on this.

Find out what it is in the video.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

"It took a few slaps until ..."Michelle Obama shocks with parenting confession

"Decide for myself"Michelle Obama comments on divorce rumors

USA. Michelle Obama:

USAMichelle Obama: "We are more than just birthing machines"