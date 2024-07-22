In recent years, Joe Biden has drawn attention to himself with numerous slips and falls. blue News has collected the most important ones.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joe Biden withdraws from the election campaign.

In recent years, Biden has repeatedly come into the spotlight due to falls and promises.

On Sunday evening, Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the upcoming elections. The Democratic candidate, who was already considered a certainty, has withdrawn from the election campaign following massive criticism.

Over the past few years, Biden has repeatedly come under fire for falls and promises. Videos of his falls have made the rounds on the internet. blue News has collected the most important ones in the video above.

Putin and Selenskyi confused

However, Biden also repeatedly came into the spotlight for other reasons. For example, he often confused people, recently introducing Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyi as Vladimir Putin.

"God save the Queen" causes confusion

In June 2023, Biden caused confusion when he ended a speech with "God Save The Queen, Man". "God save the Queen" has been associated in recent decades with Elizabeth II, the British Queen who died in September 2022.

Sudden distance at the G7 summit

A video from the G7 summit in June also caused a stir. Biden suddenly ran off during an appearance by the heads of state and government. It is unclear where Biden is going. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni finally pushes past the group, runs to Biden and brings him back to the group.