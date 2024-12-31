The village of Brienz GR, threatened by a rockfall, in a photo taken in mid-November 2024. Archivbild: Keystone

The terrain above the village of Brienz GR, which has been evacuated since mid-November, continues to move. Despite the drainage tunnel, the speed in the upper area of the scree slope increased to 18 centimetres per day, as the municipality of Brienz announced on Tuesday.

The municipality writes that there appears to be a trend reversal on the "rubble dump at the top". In the last few days, the measured speeds have no longer decreased. They have stagnated or increased slightly again.

The drainage tunnels, which have been built in the mountains below the landslide since the summer, are beginning to take effect, the bulletin continues. The underground water level has been significantly reduced.

Precipitation and the subsequent snowmelt in the second half of December are a possible cause for the nevertheless increasing velocities.

Rockfall possible but probability low

The "debris pile at the top" could fall without warning and without new precipitation. However, the probability of this is low, writes the municipality. A new acceleration is expected after precipitation or snowmelt. The development until spring cannot yet be predicted. The red phase is still in force and the evacuated village may not be entered.

The approximately 80 residents of Brienz had to leave their homes for the second time on November 17 due to the threat of a rockfall. A definitive relocation is currently being examined.

After an initial evacuation in spring 2023, huge volumes of rock shot down the slope on the night of 16 June 2023, burying a road and meadows meters deep under rubble. The masses of rock came to a halt just a few meters from the site.