Whether John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln or the rather unknown US President James Garfield: since 1865, there have been several attempts on the lives of US presidents. Some died, not all were politically motivated.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump was injured in a gun attack at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

This is not the first time that a president or presidential candidate has been attacked in the USA.

Not all of them have been as lucky as Donald Trump. Show more

Even before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday, there were several cases of political violence in the history of the United States that were directed against US presidents, ex-presidents and presidential candidates from the major parties.

blue News shows you in the video which attacks ended fatally for the assassination victims.