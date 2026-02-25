For more than two hours, Donald Trump celebrated an America that only wins under his leadership in front of Congress. Between divine chosenness, questionable job records and an almost childish "No, no, no", the speech turned into a self-presentation.

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump appeared before Congress. He spoke for more than two hours about an America that would only win under his leadership. Three scenes were particularly memorable - because of their pathos, their exaggeration and their self-dramatization.

There was the end of the speech, for example: "And if God needs a nation to perform his miracles, he knows exactly who to ask. There is no challenge that Americans cannot overcome, no frontier too great, no dream too bold, no horizon too distant."

He characterized the USA as a chosen nation. In doing so, he picked up on American exceptionalism - the historically evolved idea that the United States is unique and has a special mission. Trump gave this self-image a religious charge and placed it at the end of his speech.

Trump ignores unemployment

He had previously spoken at length about the economy. "More Americans are working today than ever before in the history of our country. Think about it: more than at any time in our history. And one hundred percent of all the jobs created under my administration have been in the private sector," he said.

He strung superlatives together. But the reality is less rosy: unemployment is not historically low, but has recently risen. Youth unemployment has risen particularly sharply. Trump did not mention this development.

Ice hockey team has to serve as symbolism

His style was clearest when it came to the leitmotif of "winning". "The state of our union is strong. Our country is winning again. In fact, we are winning so much that we don't even know what to do with it. People are asking me: please, please, please, Mr. President, we are winning too much. We can't take it anymore."

Shortly afterwards, he continued: "We're not used to winning in our country. Until you came along, we only ever lost, but now we're winning too much. And I say: No, no, no, you will win again. You will win big. You're going to win bigger than ever before."

Trump spoke this passage almost as if to a child. The repeated "No, no, no" sounded infantile. He had already used the same phrase at the World Economic Forum.

It was not only the tone that seemed absurd , but also the scene that followed: As proof of "winning", he brought the men's ice hockey team with the gold medal into the hall. "They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime, as everyone saw - just like the American women who will soon be coming to the White House," he said. "USA" rang out in the hall.

The US men's ice hockey team won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. KEYSTONE

Trump wants to honor himself with a medal

In his speech, he added a personal touch: "I've always wanted the Congressional Medal of Honor, but I've been told I can't award it to myself. And I wouldn't know what to get it for. But if they ever change that law, I'll be standing there with you one day."

