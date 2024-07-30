In Venezuela, both camps are claiming victory in the election. The government and opposition are calling their supporters onto the streets. One person has been killed during protests. The situation in the South American crisis state threatens to escalate further.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The opposition in Venezuela is standing up to authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro following the controversial presidential election.

The opposition accuses the government of fraud - the EU, the USA and a number of Latin American countries have also raised doubts about the fairness of the election and the result.

According to a non-governmental organization, one person was killed during the protests.

The opposition called for a major demonstration against the government on Tuesday. Show more

The opposition in Venezuela is standing up to authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro following the controversial presidential election. Their candidate Edmundo González Urrutia clearly won the vote on Sunday, said opposition leader María Corina Machado. The electoral office of the South American crisis state had previously officially declared Maduro the winner.

The opposition accuses the government of fraud. The European Union, the USA and a number of Latin American countries also raised doubts about the fairness of the election and the result.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police in the capital Caracas after the election on Monday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Henry Chirinos

Protests against Maduro erupted in the capital Caracas. "It will fall, it will fall, this government will fall", chanted demonstrators in the poor district of Petare. They blocked roads and set fire to barricades, as seen on the TV station NTN24. The police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators. As can be seen on a video, men in plain clothes also fired pistols in the direction of the protesters.

Opposition calls for a large demonstration

According to a non-governmental organization, one person was killed during the protests. 46 other people were arrested, the head of the non-governmental organization Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, announced on Monday (local time) in the online service X.

#29Jul Reporte 9PM @foropenal. Al menos 1 persona asesinada en Yaracuy y 46 personas detenidas por eventos postelectorales:



17 Barinas

10 Anzoátegui

6 Distrito Capital

6 Aragua

3 Zulia

2 Carabobo

1 Miranda

1 Mérida — Alfredo Romero (@alfredoromero) July 30, 2024

The opposition called for a major demonstration against the government on Tuesday. "We are determined to defend the truth and ensure that every vote is counted," said opposition leader Machado. The government camp also wants to bring its supporters onto the streets. Parliamentary speaker Jorge Rodríguez called on Maduro's supporters to march to the Miraflores presidential palace.

Government in Caracas expels critical diplomats from the country

Following notes of protest from various Latin American countries, the Venezuelan government expelled their ambassadors from the country. The representatives of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay were ordered to leave the country. At the same time, the government in Caracas also withdrew its diplomatic staff from these countries.

In view of the allegations of manipulation, both the European Union and the United Nations called on the National Electoral Council to publish the detailed voting data. "The election results have not been verified and cannot be considered representative of the will of the Venezuelan people until all official polling station records have been published and verified," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Human rights activists count over 300 political prisoners

The years-long political crisis in the South American country could now intensify once again. Maduro's re-election in 2018 was not recognized internationally by many countries. The then parliamentary president Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president in 2019, but was unable to assert himself in the country - mainly because the military backed Maduro. The security forces are cracking down on government opponents. According to human rights activists, over 300 political prisoners are behind bars.

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the government of President Maduro, after the Venezuelan presidential elections. Image: Keystone/Jeampier Arguinzones

Former trade unionist and bus driver Maduro succeeded the charismatic President Hugo Chávez, who died of cancer at the age of 59, in 2013. Under Maduro, the situation in the once rich country with its large oil reserves deteriorated rapidly.

Venezuela suffers from mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions. More than 80 percent of the population live below the poverty line. According to UN figures, over seven million people - around a quarter of the population - have left the country in recent years due to poverty and violence.

SDA