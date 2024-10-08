Hurricane Milton rages in Florida. It previously passed over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and brought extreme lightning, as our video shows. Authorities in Florida are already warning: "If you stay in the evacuation area, you will die".
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- After "Helene", the next hurricane, "Milton", is already raging in Florida.
- The hurricane has already brought heavy lightning and heavy rain to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, particularly in the area around Cancún.
- Spectacular footage shows the sometimes violent lightning strikes, as our video shows.
- You can find all the news and developments on hurricane "Milton" in our live ticker.
Videos from the department