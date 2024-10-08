  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spectacular footage Video shows extreme lightning in Cancun - thousands flee from "Milton"

Adrian Kammer

8.10.2024

Hurricane Milton rages in Florida. It previously passed over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and brought extreme lightning, as our video shows. Authorities in Florida are already warning: "If you stay in the evacuation area, you will die".

08.10.2024, 15:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After "Helene", the next hurricane, "Milton", is already raging in Florida.
  • The hurricane has already brought heavy lightning and heavy rain to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, particularly in the area around Cancún.
  • Spectacular footage shows the sometimes violent lightning strikes, as our video shows.
  • You can find all the news and developments on hurricane "Milton" in our live ticker.
Show more

Videos from the department

More on the topic

Giant hurricane

Giant hurricane "Milton" races towards FloridaMeteorologist cries on camera +++ "If you stay, you will die" +++ Edelweiss brings crew to safety

USA. Warnings of hurricane

USAWarnings of hurricane "Milton" become more dramatic

After

After "Helene" with 230 deathsRecord-breaking hurricane "Milton" threatens Florida