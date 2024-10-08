Hurricane Milton rages in Florida. It previously passed over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula and brought extreme lightning, as our video shows. Authorities in Florida are already warning: "If you stay in the evacuation area, you will die".

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "Helene", the next hurricane, "Milton", is already raging in Florida.

The hurricane has already brought heavy lightning and heavy rain to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, particularly in the area around Cancún.

Spectacular footage shows the sometimes violent lightning strikes, as our video shows.

