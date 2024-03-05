4.05 am

The online vote for the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democrats' US presidential candidate has ended, but the result has not yet been published. Even hours after the official conclusion of the internal party vote, no final result was available. The nomination of incumbent Vice President Harris as the candidate for the election in November is considered a formality: she was the only candidate in the digital vote. Harris already exceeded the threshold for the necessary majority of around 4,000 delegate votes on Friday.

Kamala Harris, US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate. (August 2, 2024) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire/Aaron Schwartz

The candidate selection should actually have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, it was brought forward due to deadlines for printing ballot papers in certain states. Party delegates from all states have been able to cast their votes via an online platform since Thursday. Voting ran until Monday evening (6 p.m. local time; midnight German time).

Harris had already secured the necessary majority long before the end of the vote and will therefore run against Republican former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House. In a dramatic turn of events, the 59-year-old was chosen as the Democratic frontrunner after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the election campaign under massive pressure. As soon as he announced his withdrawal, he proposed his vice president as a replacement candidate. Within a few days, the party rallied behind Harris, who has since done better in the polls than Biden before.