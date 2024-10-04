The Royal Navy submarine HMS Artful. THOMAS McDONALD/ BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

Women were harassed and abused in the submarine force of the venerable Royal Navy. This emerges from an internal audit report. The head of the navy apologized personally.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Women in the British Navy's submarine units have suffered repeated sexual abuse and bullying by fellow sailors.

In some cases, high-ranking officers had committed the assaults, according to an internal audit report.

Navy chief Admiral Ben Key, who ordered the investigation in 2022, has now personally apologized to Brook and other victims. Show more

Women in the British Navy's submarine units have repeatedly suffered sexual abuse and bullying from their comrades. In some cases, high-ranking officers had committed the assaults, according to an internal investigation report that was made public on Friday. The investigation was triggered by a complaint from former lieutenant Sophie Brook. She had reported a "constant pattern of sexual harassment" that she had been subjected to in the service.

However, after leaving the Royal Navy in early 2022, she was given a suspended prison sentence for sharing sensitive information about her experiences in an email. Several people had contacted her complaining of similar abuse after she first went public with the allegations, Brook explained.

Navy chief apologizes

Navy Chief Admiral Ben Key, who ordered the investigation in 2022, has now personally apologized to Brook and others affected. The investigations had confirmed misogyny, harassment and unacceptable behavior, he explained. This was unacceptable. According to the report, disciplinary action was taken against a number of people, including dismissal from the Royal Navy.

Women make up around ten percent of full-time personnel in the British Navy. They have been permitted to serve on board submarines since 2011, with the first woman joining the force three years later.

dpa