  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Beach resort dispute escalates Italian businesses close their parasols

dpa

9.8.2024 - 20:29

Strike in Italy's lidos: The powerful owner families are fighting back against an EU directive.
Strike in Italy's lidos: The powerful owner families are fighting back against an EU directive.
Bild: sda

Two hours in the heat: tourists in Italy stood in front of closed parasols on Friday. The reason for the action: the beach businesses are protesting against an EU directive.

dpa

9.8.2024 - 20:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Beach establishments in Italy closed their parasols for two hours on Friday afternoon.
  • With this action, they want to protest against an EU directive for more competition.
  • They fear losing their investments if the businesses can also be taken over by external bidders.
  • The opening up of the tourism sector through the EU regulation has not yet been enforced by Italian courts.
Show more

This Friday, Italian beach businesses closed their parasols for two hours. The reason behind this is a symbolic strike: the action is intended to persuade the Italian government not to implement an EU directive for more competition that has been in place since 2006.

Beach businesses in Italy, which normally include a bar or restaurant, changing rooms, parasols and sun loungers, are often handed down from one generation to the next.

Billions in revenue

The owners of the businesses are concerned that they could lose their investment if outsiders are able to bid to take over the businesses. Competitors, on the other hand, complain that they would be excluded from the lucrative sector.

Escalation on a popular vacation beach. Women fight over deck chairs in Italy for 30 minutes

Escalation on a popular vacation beachWomen fight over deck chairs in Italy for 30 minutes

There are 6,500 beach businesses in Italy which, according to government figures, earn the equivalent of around 1.3 billion francs a year. They only pay the equivalent of 113 million francs in license fees to operate on public beaches.

The EU directive had opened up the sector. However, Italian governments have not yet implemented it. A court extended the licenses for Italian beach businesses until the end of the year.

dpa

More on the topic

Escalation on a popular vacation beach. Women fight over deck chairs in Italy for 30 minutes

Escalation on a popular vacation beachWomen fight over deck chairs in Italy for 30 minutes

Extreme heat in Italy. Making the summer vacations almost torture

Extreme heat in ItalyMaking the summer vacations almost torture

It gets really expensive here. Italian tourist resort charges 50 francs for sun loungers - per day

It gets really expensive hereItalian tourist resort charges 50 francs for sun loungers - per day