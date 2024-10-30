With a spectacular jump from a rocky outcrop on the Jungfraujoch, Austrian Peter Salzmann has broken several records with an innovative wingsuit foil.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wingsuit pilot Peter Salzmann has set three new world records at the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Alps.

The 37-year-old Austrian jumped with a wingsuit foil from a ledge at a height of 4063 meters.

The new technology is inspired by wing/hydrofoiling on water and is designed to maximize the performance of the wingsuit. Show more

Austrian wingsuit pilot Peter Salzmann completed a record flight in the Bernese Alps last weekend.

The 37-year-old set world records for the longest base flight time of 5:56 minutes and the longest base flight distance of 12.5 km with his innovative wingsuit foil.

With an altitude difference of 3402 meters, the flight also set a new record for the greatest altitude difference of a base jump. Salzmann landed safely between Lauterbrunnen and Interlaken after taking off from a rocky outcrop on the Jungfraujoch.

Salzmann and designer Andreas Podlipnik were supported by engineering teams from Red Bull Advanced Technologies in the development of the new technology.

