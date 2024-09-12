Luca had his first short stay outside the womb for an operation. Picture: @lisacoffee/tiktok

Luca experiences his first short stay outside the womb for an operation. He spends another eleven weeks in his mother's womb until the second birth.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca was born twice.

The first time, the doctors remove him from his mother's womb for an operation for spina bifida (open back) and then put him back.

After another eleven weeks, Luca saw the light of day for the second and last time. Show more

When Luca is born, he sees the light of day for the second time. The reason is a serious condition that occurs in approximately every 3,000 pregnancies: spina bifida. His mother Lisa tells his story on TikTok.

Spina bifida is when the spine has not closed around the spinal cord at one point. This can result in paralysis and other physical limitations.

It is customary to close the open area of the spinal column with an operation before birth. This procedure is usually performed in the womb. In Luca's case, the team of doctors decided to take him out of the womb, operate on him and put him back into the uterus.

Luca cannot walk yet

The operation took place in the 27th week of pregnancy. The boy then matured until the 38th week of pregnancy, after which he was born for the second and final time.

@lisaacoffee Beating all the odds of having Spina Bifida. Hopefully he will be walking soon🥰 we are so proud with how far he has come! Our little warrior🩵 I am more than happy to chat to anyone who is ongoing surgery for their SB baby or just a chat in general about anything we have faced with Luca as I know how scary it can be and how overwhelming it is🩵 🎗️#spinabifidawarrior🎗 #spinabifida #learningtowalk #progress ♬ Step by Step - Whitney Houston

Mother Lisa is convinced that the operation in this form saved Luca's life. The boy, who is now around one and a half years old, still only walks with a supportive frame. However, she is confident that he will still learn to walk, "The Advertiser" quotes the mother.

The deeper the open area on the spine, the more likely it is that the person affected will not be able to walk without help.